Qantas Places Burden of Cleaning Up Aviation on Sustainable Fuel

  • CEO Alan Joyce says clean fuel is the only short-term solution
  • Decarbonization is emerging as industry’s biggest challenge
Qantas Airways Ltd. said sustainable aviation fuel is the only immediate way to decarbonize flying, placing much of the burden of cleaning up aviation on a kerosene alternative that remains expensive and in limited supply.

Cleaner electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft are still decades from commercial viability, Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said Thursday as he laid out Qantas’ plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Powering the current fleet with sustainable aviation fuel “is really the only feasible short-term solution,” Joyce said at a media briefing at the airline’s headquarters in Sydney.