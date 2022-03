An emergency increase to U.K. welfare payments during the pandemic helped reduce the income gap between the country’s rich and poor and may have elevated thousands of children out of poverty, according to a government study released Thursday.



The poorest 25% of households in the U.K. saw their incomes grow by as much as 4% in 2021 from a year earlier, according to the government’s Households Below Average Income report. As many as 400,000 children were lifted out of poverty based on the findings, U.K.-based nonprofit Child Poverty Action Group estimated.

The report is proof that “investing in social security is the most efficient way to reduce child poverty and support struggling households,” according to a statement from Child Poverty Action Group.