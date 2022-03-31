Israel and Palestinians Clash in West Bank, Leaving 3 Dead

Two Palestinians were killed in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli forces in the West Bank, and another was shot dead after a stabbing attack, heightening tensions days before the start of a holiday period that has officials concerned of more widespread violence.

More than a dozen Palestinians were injured in a raid by Israeli soldiers in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. A Palestinian assailant was killed after knifing a 28-year-old Israeli on a bus just south of Jerusalem on Thursday morning. The victim is in a serious condition, according to Israel’s emergency medical service.