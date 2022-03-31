Lawyer Charged in Durham Probe Says FBI Knew His Democrat Ties

An attorney for a Democratic-linked lawyer charged with lying to the FBI before the start of its Trump-Russia probe told a judge it “just doesn’t make any sense” that his client would attempt to manipulate the agency by concealing his openly partisan ties.

Michael Sussmann, a prominent cybersecurity lawyer accused of lying about the identity of his client, was long known to have links to Hillary Clinton, even if he didn’t name her campaign when he met with the FBI two months before the 2016 presidential contest between Clinton and Donald Trump, defense attorney Michael Bosworth said at a hearing Thursday.