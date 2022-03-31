Land Rover Targets Supply-Chain Emission Cuts in Net-Zero Push

Jaguar Land Rover intends to slash carbon emissions by about half across its operations, including the automaker’s manufacturing and supply chains, by 2030 to help reach its net-zero targets and achieve objectives set by the Paris Agreement.

The plan is to reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions across vehicle manufacturing and distribution by 46% compared to 2019, the carmaker said in a statement Thursday. The company, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd., will also commit to slashing emissions per vehicle by 54% across the entire value chain.