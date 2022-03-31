 Skip to content
Billionaire Niel Eyes $750 Million Food, Garden Retail SPAC Deal

  • 2MX Organic SPAC is in talks to combine with InVivo Retail
  • InVivo owns Jardiland garden chain, Frais d’Ici food stores
Xavier Niel
A blank-check firm backed by French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel is holding exclusive talks to buy a retail business selling garden supplies, food and pet-food business.

2MX Organic SA, a so-called special purpose acquisition company, wants to combine with InVivo Retail in a deal that gives the latter an enterprise value of 675 million euros ($750 million), according to a statement Thursday. The two believe a combination will help InVivo Retail cement its position in the gardening and pet nutrition markets in France while scaling up its food business at a time of growing demand for locally-sourced products. 