World’s Top Jet Lessor Has $2.5 Billion at Stake in Russia

AerCap Holdings NV, the world’s largest jet-leasing firm, has about $2.5 billion at risk tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said it expects to at least partially write down the value of the assets.

The Dublin-based lessor has retrieved 22 of the 135 planes placed with Russian carriers at year-end, it said Wednesday in an earnings presentation. The removals, along with cash from letters of credit with Russian customers, have reduced its exposure from a carrying value of $3.1 billion at year-end, the company said. Insurance claims and further aircraft recoveries could lower the financial hit.