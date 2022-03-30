 Skip to content
World’s Top Jet Lessor Has $2.5 Billion at Stake in Russia

  • AerCap has so far recovered 22 of 135 planes there at year-end
  • Lessor expects potential Russia losses to be “manageable”
AerCap Holdings NV, the world’s largest jet-leasing firm, has about $2.5 billion at risk tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said it expects to at least partially write down the value of the assets. 

The Dublin-based lessor has retrieved 22 of the 135 planes placed with Russian carriers at year-end, it said Wednesday in an earnings presentation. The removals, along with cash from letters of credit with Russian customers, have reduced its exposure from a carrying value of $3.1 billion at year-end, the company said. Insurance claims and further aircraft recoveries could lower the financial hit.