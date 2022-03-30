 Skip to content
Politics

Ukraine War Turns Tide of U.K. Tory Support Back Toward Johnson

  • Johnson charms his Tory party critics at boozy London dinner
  • Conservatives’ party comes as Johnson’s staff set for fines
Boris Johnson during the NATO summit in Brussels, on March 24.
Boris Johnson during the NATO summit in Brussels, on March 24.Photographer: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

Follow us at @BloombergUK for the latest news and analysis.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, dubbed a greased piglet by a predecessor for his ability to get out of a tight political spot, appears to have won over critics from his own Conservative Party through his handling of the war in Ukraine.