Ukraine War Turns Tide of U.K. Tory Support Back Toward Johnson

PoliticsUkraine War Turns Tide of U.K. Tory Support Back Toward JohnsonJohnson charms his Tory party critics at boozy London dinnerConservatives’ party comes as Johnson’s staff set for finesBoris Johnson during the NATO summit in Brussels, on March 24.Photographer: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty ImagesByKitty Donaldson+FollowMarch 30, 2022, 8:12 AM UTCFollow us at @BloombergUK for the latest news and analysis.U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, dubbed a greased piglet by a predecessor for his ability to get out of a tight political spot, appears to have won over critics from his own Conservative Party through his handling of the war in Ukraine.