The global pandemic served as a wake up call for the United Arab Emirates to boost its “shameful” rate of manufacturing growth, a senior government official in the Middle East oil exporter said in rare frank remarks.

Like other Gulf states, the UAE relies on oil for income and has made some of the greatest steps in the region to diversify its economy. But at a panel on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan said manufacturing had been overlooked for too long.