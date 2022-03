U.K. airport ground-handling specialist John Menzies Plc accepted a 571 million-pound ($750 million) takeover bid from Kuwaiti suitor Agility Public Warehousing Co. that had been sweetened for a third time.

The Menzies board backed the offer of 608 pence a share in cash after Agility subsidiary GIL International issued a formal proposal, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. The bidding had started with an approach at 460 pence.