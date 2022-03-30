 Skip to content
Markets
Economics

Thailand Holds Rate While Warning Inflation Breaching Target

  • Revised 2022 inflation outlook at 4.9%, vs 1%-3% target
  • But central bank expects price pressure to ease in early 2023
Updated on

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Thailand’s central bank said inflation this year will breach its target on higher oil and food prices, even as it held its policy rate steady to continue to focus on supporting an economy still reeling from the pandemic.