Thailand Holds Rate While Warning Inflation Breaching Target

MarketsEconomicsThailand Holds Rate While Warning Inflation Breaching TargetRevised 2022 inflation outlook at 4.9%, vs 1%-3% targetBut central bank expects price pressure to ease in early 2023BySuttinee Yuvejwattana+FollowMarch 30, 2022, 7:03 AM UTCUpdated onMarch 30, 2022, 7:48 AM UTCThailand's central bank said inflation this year will breach its target on higher oil and food prices, even as it held its policy rate steady to continue to focus on supporting an economy still reeling from the pandemic.