Tesla Dodges Nickel Crisis With Secret Deal to Get Supplies

TechnologyTesla Dodges Nickel Crisis With Secret Deal to Get SuppliesSanctions on Russia threaten output of key EV-battery metalCarmaker’s sourcing is called ‘a hidden competitive advantage’A disassembled Tesla Inc. Model 3 battery pack.Photographer: Sean Proctor/BloombergByDana Hull and David Stringer+FollowMarch 30, 2022, 11:50 AM UTCUpdated onMarch 30, 2022, 12:35 PM UTCThe invasion of Ukraine has added to agita among electric-vehicle makers over the supply of nickel, a critical ingredient in EV batteries, since Russia is one of the world’s biggest producers. But Tesla Inc. had already been scouring the globe for the metal, signing pacts with several nickel suppliers since 2021.