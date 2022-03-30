 Skip to content
Tesla Dodges Nickel Crisis With Secret Deal to Get Supplies

  • Sanctions on Russia threaten output of key EV-battery metal
  • Carmaker’s sourcing is called ‘a hidden competitive advantage’
A disassembled Tesla Inc. Model 3 battery pack.
A disassembled Tesla Inc. Model 3 battery pack.Photographer: Sean Proctor/Bloomberg
The invasion of Ukraine has added to agita among electric-vehicle makers over the supply of nickel, a critical ingredient in EV batteries, since Russia is one of the world’s biggest producers. 

But Tesla Inc. had already been scouring the globe for the metal, signing pacts with several nickel suppliers since 2021.