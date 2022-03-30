Taiwan Vows $32 Billion Clean Energy Spree as It Lags on Targets

Taiwan is planning a massive clean energy spending spree through 2030 to redouble climate efforts after government officials said they will likely miss 2025 targets.

The government and state-owned companies plan to spend about NT$900 billion ($32 billion) between 2022 and 2030 on renewable technologies, grid infrastructure and energy storage, according to a report posted on the National Development Council’s website Wednesday. The report lays out a road map for the island to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal set by President Tsai Ing-wen last year.