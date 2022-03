Pandora A/S said it’s leaving the Responsible Jewellery Council after the trade group ignored its request to urge members to suspend business with Russia.

The Danish jewelry maker said Wednesday it’s withdrawing after having been a member for 12 years. The Responsible Jewellery Council has almost 1,500 members, including Richemont and its brand Cartier, LVMH’s Tiffany & Co., and Russian diamond producer Alrosa, according to its website.