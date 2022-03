Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has said she is "still triggered and traumatised" as she praised comedian Chris Rock for handling it "like a pro" after Will Smith stormed onto the stage and slapped him during the 94th awards show.

The annual ceremony was thrown into chaos when Fresh Prince star Smith, 53, slapped Rock in front of the star-studded audience, after the comic made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hair loss.