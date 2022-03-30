Nintendo Shares Fall After Zelda Sequel Is Delayed to 2023

Nintendo Co. fell by more than 4% in Tokyo on Wednesday after announcing that it will delay the launch of the next Zelda game to 2023, spurring concern over software revenue in the next fiscal year.

Zelda franchise producer Eiji Aonuma revealed in a video presentation that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would hit the market in spring 2023 instead of this year. On Wednesday, the Kyoto-based company halted a six-day run of gains fueled in part by a weakening yen, which is favorable to its international business.