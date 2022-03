Four years after Governor Phil Murphy vowed to stop a budgeting practice that starves New Jersey Transit of long-term bus and rail improvements, documents show the agency counting on the practice throughout his two terms.

From fiscal 2023-2026, the largest U.S. statewide transportation provider is projecting a shift of $1.5 billion from its capital budget to pay for day-to-day needs, agency records show. That’s atop the $1.7 billion that Murphy moved in his first four years.