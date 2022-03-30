LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage.

Some 21 vessels are idled off the coast of Qatar as they wait to load LNG, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the most in nearly a year, according to traders, some of who say that it may be due to reduced output. Qatargas, which operates the country’s export facilities in Ras Laffan, wasn’t able to provide a comment.