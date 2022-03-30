 Skip to content
LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

  • Some 21 vessels are idled off of Qatar, more than usual
  • Qatar’s LNG output was low in February and March: BNEF

The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. 

Some 21 vessels are idled off the coast of Qatar as they wait to load LNG, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the most in nearly a year, according to traders, some of who say that it may be due to reduced output. Qatargas, which operates the country’s export facilities in Ras Laffan, wasn’t able to provide a comment. 