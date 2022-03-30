Lalamove Seeks Fresh Funds at $10 Billion Valuation

MarketsDealsLalamove Seeks Fresh Funds at $10 Billion ValuationFirm could raise about $500 million from the funding roundChinese delivery firm shifted IPO from U.S. to Hong KongBloomberg NewsMarch 30, 2022, 12:51 PM UTCChinese on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove is considering raising about $500 million in new funds at a valuation of roughly $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The company is gauging interest from potential investors, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.