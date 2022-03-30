 Skip to content
Lalamove Seeks Fresh Funds at $10 Billion Valuation

  • Firm could raise about $500 million from the funding round
  • Chinese delivery firm shifted IPO from U.S. to Hong Kong
Bloomberg News

Chinese on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove is considering raising about $500 million in new funds at a valuation of roughly $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is gauging interest from potential investors, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. 