Key Ally Quits Pakistan PM’s Cabinet Before No-Confidence Vote

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the support of a major coalition partner, paving the way for the former cricketer’s likely ouster after completing a difficult three-and-half years in office.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Karachi-based party known as the MQM, is exiting from Khan’s cabinet and it is withdrawing its support to the government, said Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddique at a news conference Wednesday. Another ally, Balochistan Awami Party or the BNP, had withdrawn its support to the government on Tuesday. Both the parties together have 12 members in parliament’s powerful lower house.