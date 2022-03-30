ICE Considers Changes to European Gas Futures as Prices Jump

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is considering changes to its European gas futures after prices surged to records and prompted some companies to curb trading, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bourse is asking traders about potentially lowering the minimum trade size for Dutch futures, the European benchmark, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The move comes after prices surged sharply over the past year, jumping as much as 79% in just one day earlier this month, the people said. No final decision has has been made.