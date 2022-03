Stocks in Hong Kong attracted record inflows via exchange-traded funds in March, as retail investors took advantage of a historic dip and an ensuing rebound to bet on further gains.

Some 60 equity ETFs tracking the city’s indexes added $4.4 billion since end-February, the most in monthly data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 2000. The Tracker Fund, the city’s first and largest ETF mirroring the benchmark Hang Seng Index, lured $1.5 billion, more than three times the net inflow for February.