Glencore Halts New Russian Deals But Isn’t Quitting Country

MarketsGlencore Halts New Russian Deals But Isn’t Quitting CountryCommodities giant completes monthlong review of business thereSays there’s currently no realistic way to exit Russian stakesByThomas Biesheuvel+FollowMarch 30, 2022, 10:40 AM UTCUpdated onMarch 30, 2022, 11:39 AM UTCGlencore Plc, the world’s biggest commodity trader, said it won’t seek new deals in Russia but will continue its long-standing business ties in the country.The company at the start of March announced it was reviewing its shareholdings in two large Russian firms -- En+ Group International PJSC and Rosneft PJSC -- as well as its wider trading operations in the country.