Glencore Halts New Russian Deals But Isn’t Quitting Country

  • Commodities giant completes monthlong review of business there
  • Says there’s currently no realistic way to exit Russian stakes
Glencore Plc, the world’s biggest commodity trader, said it won’t seek new deals in Russia but will continue its long-standing business ties in the country.

The company at the start of March announced it was reviewing its shareholdings in two large Russian firms -- En+ Group International PJSC and Rosneft PJSC -- as well as its wider trading operations in the country.