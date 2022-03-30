Fuel Hikes Anger Food Delivery Drivers and Truckers Across Asia

Sky-high fuel prices are sparking waves of anger and frustration throughout the ranks of truckers and food delivery drivers in Asia, causing concerns over potential disruptions that could add to supply-chain risks.

South Korea’s average diesel price last week jumped 44% from a year earlier to the highest since 2008, while gasoline surged more than 30%, according to data from Korea National Oil Corp. The fuel costs are rising at a time when freight rates and delivery fees have remained unchanged, directly impacting workers’ wages, union groups that represent the drivers said.