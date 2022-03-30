European Stocks Fall After Rally as Optimism Faces Reality Test

European equities dropped on Wednesday, amid warnings that the inversion of the U.S. treasury yield-curve signals a recession is looming, and that optimism about a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine is overblown.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index retreated 0.5% as of 8:04 a.m. in London, snapping a three-day winning streak after surging to the highest level in five weeks yesterday. Banks and automakers led the declines after outperforming on Tuesday, while energy and mining shares advanced as commodities climbed.