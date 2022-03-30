 Skip to content
U.K.’s Contested Cambo Oil Field Secures License Extension

  • Siccar Point’s North Sea development was put on hold last year
  • Shell says extension allows time to evaluate ‘future options’
Greenpeace demonstrators protest against the Cambo oil field project, in London in 2021.

Photographer: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

A controversial U.K. oil project won a license extension, keeping open the possibility of development even after Shell Plc retreated amid a backlash from climate protesters.

The Cambo field has received a two-year extension from the energy regulator, operator Siccar Point Energy Ltd. said Wednesday. The project was put on ice late last year after minority owner Shell chose to ditch its investment. The U.K. major is now reconsidering that decision as the government seeks to spur domestic production after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the BBC has reported