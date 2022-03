The Democratic Republic of Congo’s state-owned miner Gecamines is suspending its court case against China Molybdenum Co.’s Tenke Fungurume Mining SA while the government attempts to settle a dispute with the company.

Last month a Congolese court appointed a temporary administrator to run the giant copper and cobalt mine after minority partner Gecamines accused China Moly of refusing to share technical information about the project, including the size of its mineral reserves.