Collins’s Backing Gives Jackson’s Nomination Republican Support

Republican Senator Susan Collins plans to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, ensuring the first Black woman will take a seat on the nation’s highest court with bipartisan support.

“After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” Collins said in a statement. “I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position.”