Chinese Developer Oceanwide Is Exiting NYC, Hawaii to Focus on LA

Developer China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd. is trying to generate cash by selling properties in New York and Hawaii, as it works to revive a massive Los Angeles project that’s been frozen in mid-construction for three years.

The Beijing-based company plans to sell assets that won’t generate immediate revenue -- or haven’t been seized by creditors -- “and reserve resources to develop the LA project,” according to an annual filing in Hong Kong. Oceanwide has spent about $3.5 billion on U.S. real estate developments.