Chinese Developer Oceanwide Is Exiting NYC, Hawaii to Focus on LA

  • Liquidity issues will ‘unavoidably prolong,’ company says
  • Losses mount on $3.5 billion in U.S. development projects
Construction on Oceanwide Plaza in Los Angeles in 2019.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Photographer: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Developer China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd. is trying to generate cash by selling properties in New York and Hawaii, as it works to revive a massive Los Angeles project that’s been frozen in mid-construction for three years.

The Beijing-based company plans to sell assets that won’t generate immediate revenue -- or haven’t been seized by creditors -- “and reserve resources to develop the LA project,” according to an annual filing in Hong Kong. Oceanwide has spent about $3.5 billion on U.S. real estate developments.