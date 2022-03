Trading volumes in China’s stocks and currency markets slumped after Shanghai announced a lockdown aimed at curbing a raging Covid-19 outbreak in the city.

The yuan’s average trading volume in five sessions to Tuesday plunged to the lowest since 2020. Activity in the equity market over that period also dropped 15% below the daily average this month. Some small- and medium-sized banks in Shanghai have almost halted business without an emergency backstop, traders familiar with the matter said.