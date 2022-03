U.S. refiners will emerge in late April and May from one of their heaviest and longest pre-summer maintenance seasons into a market roiled by spiking crude prices, geopolitical upheavals and pump prices high enough to discourage driving if inflation gets any worse.

It’s also a market awash in opportunities: Tight domestic supplies, demand so far immune to the price surge, hefty margins and a wealth of export opportunities as European rivals struggle with high natural gas costs and a dearth of crude and feedstocks because of sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.