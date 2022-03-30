Australia’s Parental Leave Expansion Criticized as Regressive

The Australian government’s expanded paid parental leave, designed to appeal to households ahead of a May election, is regressive and may further entrench gender roles, academics, economists and executives say.

The center-right government unveiled a package in Tuesday’s budget that earmarked A$2.1 billion ($1.6 billion) to boost women’s safety and economic security. It also included amendments to existing paid parental leave, giving eligible working age parents up to 20 weeks of entitlements between them.