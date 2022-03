Australia’s famous coastal hotspot Byron Bay is underwater, as torrential rain sparks a fresh wave of flooding in the northern regions of New South Wales state.

Thousands of people have been issued evacuation orders in the area, with the main streets of several towns, including Byron Bay, home to stars including Chris Hemsworth, inundated with water and debris. In nearby Lismore, the town center has again been evacuated, when thousands of its residents are still homeless after earlier flooding.