The wife of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng told the jury in his trial over the 1MDB scandal that the “truth itself will save him.”

Hwee Bin Lim, the defense’s last witness after six weeks of testimony, was on the stand Wednesday on behalf of her husband. Ng is the only Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker to be tried by the U.S. over the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.