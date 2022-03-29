WeWork Names CEO as Chairman and Adds a SoftBank Partner to Board

WeWork Inc. appointed a new board member from SoftBank Group Corp. to replace the seat held by the investor’s former operating chief, Marcelo Claure. In addition, WeWork Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani was also named as chairman, a position formerly held by Claure.

The new director is Saurabh Jalan, a partner at SoftBank Group International. Jalan has worked at the Japanese conglomerate since 2015 and now oversees large global investments including SoftBank’s stakes in WeWork, T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom AG, according to a statement from WeWork. Prior to joining SoftBank, Jalan held positions at private equity firms AEA Investors and Silver Lake Partners.