Vitol Group saw profits jump to a record last year as energy prices surged, with demand rebounding from pandemic lows and Europe struggling with a supply crisis.

The world’s biggest independent oil trader had net income of just over $4 billion in 2021, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the number isn’t public. The profits, which are as yet unaudited, dwarfed 2020 levels of around $3.2 billion.