U.S. Plane Crash Investigators Head to China for 737 Probe

  • Team including NTSB, FAA, Boeing were issued travel visas
  • China Eastern jet carrying 132 people crashed this month
Rescuers conduct search and rescue work at the core site of a China Eastern Airlines Corp. Boeing 737&nbsp;crash in&nbsp;in the southern region of Guangxi on March 26.

Photographer: Lu Boan/Xinhua/Getty Images

A team of U.S. airplane accident investigators and technical experts could head to China as soon as this week to help unravel the mysterious crash of a Boeing Co. 737 jet earlier this month, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

The Chinese government has issued visas to NTSB investigators, along with technical advisers for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing, the NTSB said on Twitter. Engine maker CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric Co. and France’s Safran SA, will support the probe but isn’t planning to travel.