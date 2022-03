Telstra Corp.’s Vicki Brady will take over as chief executive officer, becoming one of Australia’s few female CEOs among the country’s largest companies.

Currently Telstra’s chief financial officer, Brady will take the helm on Sept. 1, the Australian phone company said Wednesday. She will replace Andrew Penn, who is retiring after more than seven years in the role. Brady joined Telstra in 2016 and has also been responsible for strategy since July 2019.