Nearly 500 Migrants Intercepted Crossing the English Channel

A group of people&nbsp;arrive in Dover in Kent, U.K., after being intercepted by Border Force officers&nbsp;in the Channel, on&nbsp;March 28.

Photographer: Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images

THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Ben Mitchell, PA)

Nearly 500 people have been intercepted attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats.

The UK authorities brought 395 people ashore from 12 boats on Monday, while another 101 people on four boats were intercepted by the French.