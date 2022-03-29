Nearly 500 Migrants Intercepted Crossing the English Channel

PoliticsNearly 500 Migrants Intercepted Crossing the English ChannelA group of people arrive in Dover in Kent, U.K., after being intercepted by Border Force officers in the Channel, on March 28.Photographer: Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty ImagesTHE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Ben Mitchell, PA)March 29, 2022, 7:47 AM UTCNearly 500 people have been intercepted attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats.The UK authorities brought 395 people ashore from 12 boats on Monday, while another 101 people on four boats were intercepted by the French.