Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, a sign that demand remains strong from rapidly expanding data-center customers.

Sales will be about $8.7 billion in its fiscal third quarter, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be about $2.46 a share, topping the $2.24 prediction.