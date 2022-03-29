Hong Kong Turns to Expat Dad’s Twitter Feed to Track Covid

Amid what is the deadliest Covid-19 outbreak in the world right now, and government policies that change day to day, a stay-at-home dad from Western Australia has unexpectedly emerged as the go-to source of information for Hong Kong’s expatriate population, and even doctors.

The Twitter account @tripperhead, which has amassed over 22,000 followers -- many more than accounts belonging to local public health experts and government Covid advisers -- provides a regular stream of information on the pandemic in Hong Kong. It live-tweets news from government briefings, summarizes insights from medical experts and tracks the frenetically changing travel rules that continue to keep the city isolated from much of the world.