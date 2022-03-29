1MDB Banker Got a ‘Bad Karma’ Warning Before Scandal Exploded

The wife of the former Goldman Sachs banker on trial over the 1MDB scandal told the jury her feng shui master warned her husband’s boss of “bad karma” -- a prediction that seems to have come true.

Hwee Bin Lim, the wife of ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng, was testifying for Ng on Tuesday as he stands charged with conspiracy in the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. Lim told the jurors that she and Ng arranged for feng shui readings with a “Master Pang” for Ng’s boss, Tim Leissner, in 2015 and 2016.