Treasury Yields Show Fed’s Final Rate Holds Key to Depth of Rout

The surge in long-term Treasury yields has gotten fuel from traders marking up expectations for how high the Federal Reserve will raise its overnight lending rate, making that peak a potential key to how bad the record-setting bond rout will get.

The market has boosted its estimate of the so-called terminal rate -- or where the rate will be once the central bank stops tightening monetary policy -- to just under 3%, according to the pricing of eurodollar futures contracts. That’s up from around 2% in early February.