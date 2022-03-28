Fed’s Powell Is Trusting the Wrong Yield Curve, Citi Says

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in relying on the steep slope of the short-term Treasury yield curve to justify possible half-point rate hikes, “is ignoring that forward curves are deeply inverted,” signaling recession risk, according to Citigroup.

Powell last week “cleared the runway” for a half-point hike at the Fed’s next meeting in May when he cited the steepening gap between the forward-implied rate on three-month Treasury bills versus the current three-month level as a sign the of low recession risk, Citigroup strategist Jason Williams said in a March 27 note.