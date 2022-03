U.S. jobs and wages probably kept growing robustly in March and a key inflation measure may have reached a new 40-year high, reports that could push the Federal Reserve toward removing monetary stimulus even faster.

Employers probably added close to a half million jobs and average hourly earnings advanced 5.5% from a year earlier, according to the median projections in a Bloomberg survey ahead of government data Friday. The unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.7%.