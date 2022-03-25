Malaysia Ex-PM’s Wife Didn’t Get Diamond Necklace, Lawyers Say

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of the former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, didn’t receive or buy a $23 million pink diamond necklace, according to her lawyers.

“Our client and her husband only knew that a United Arab Emirates prince, Sheikh Mansour Zayed, had wanted to give as gift a pink diamond necklace” to Rosmah, lawyers Geethan Ram Vincent, Rajivan Nambiar and Reza Rahim said in a statement on Friday. “Our client and her husband did not at any time demand, request and/or intend to purchase the pink diamond necklace. Similarly, the value of the said necklace was never made known to our client and/or her husband.”