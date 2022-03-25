Billion-Pound Miner Petropavlovsk Now a Penny Stock Due to War

Russian miner Petropavlovsk Plc extended a slump that has wiped out more than 90% of its value this year after warning that U.K. sanctions against its main lender, Gazprombank, mean it is currently unable to sell gold.

Gazprombank, which was added to Britain’s sanctions list on Thursday in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, acts as an off-taker of 100% of the company’s gold production under the conditions of two loans, Petropavlovsk said in a statement Friday. Restrictions on purchasing and selling gold in Russia may make it “challenging” to find an alternative buyer, it also said. The London-listed shares fell as much as 33% to a record low of 1.2 pence.