Sunac China Holdings Ltd.’s key onshore unit has proposed taking two years to fulfill repayment obligations under a local currency note, the latest sign of distressed financials among developers as investors gear up for their earnings.

S&P Global Ratings withdrew its long-term issuer credit score on Sunac at the company’s request, according to a statement on Wednesday. Elsewhere, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., is one of several developers to warn of a deadline miss in posting annual results.