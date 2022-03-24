Hong Kong Can Open Up to World Once Wave Subsides, Lam Says

Hong Kong’s leader said she’s hopeful the international financial hub can lower barriers with the outside world after the current outbreak wanes.

Speaking at the same time as Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the lifting of most restrictions for vaccinated visitors to the rival financial center, Carrie Lam said Thursday she remains “very optimistic” Hong Kong can resume talks to reopen the border with mainland China as well as “open up to the rest of the world” once “this wave subsides.”