Australia Budget Deficit Set to Narrow as Commodities, Jobs Soar

Australia’s budget deficit is expected to narrow in the coming fiscal year as a red-hot economy drives down unemployment, which combined with soaring commodity prices will deliver a windfall to government coffers.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will announce in Tuesday’s budget a shortfall of A$76.9 billion ($57.6 billion), or 3.3% of gross domestic product, in the 12 months to June 2023, the median estimate of economists shows. That’s down from A$99.2 billion forecast for this year in December’s mid-year update.